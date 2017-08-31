Access your OmniFocus tasks
from any Web Browser, on any Operating System
Trusted by 400+ users
The only thing that's missing from Omnifocus
webfocus.io has been pivotal to managing my tasks at work where work in a secured location and I must use a Windows PC and cannot bring any outside electronics. Great product!
I can now use Omnifocus on my work's PC without having to install a MacOS VM!
Enjoying your product each and every day.— Rob Snow (@rob_neige) August 31, 2017
No worries, no plans to close ;)— webfocus.io (@webfocus_io) September 22, 2017
Yay! Love your work so far - keep it up.— Dean Lee (@deanjlee) August 31, 2017
no credit card required
$3 / month
30-day money-back guarantee
Access built-in Perspectives
View all your tasks from OmniFocus’ built-in Perspectives: Inbox, Projects, Contexts, Flagged & Forecast
Edit and Complete Actions
You can not only view your Actions, but also create or edit them. Currently you can: complete and Action, edit its name, flag it, set its due and defer dates and assign a project or a context to it
OmniSync
webfocus.io syncs your data using OmniSync servers - there's no additional setup required
Security
Your OmniSync credentials are always encrypted before saving in the database and decrypted only on the server to sync your data. All communication with your browser is encrypted using SSL
About
webfocus.io is created by Adam Hodowany
Say hi on Twitter @adhodak