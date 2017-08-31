Yay! Love your work so far - keep it up.

Enjoying your product each and every day.

I can now use Omnifocus on my work's PC without having to install a MacOS VM!

webfocus.io has been pivotal to managing my tasks at work where work in a secured location and I must use a Windows PC and cannot bring any outside electronics. Great product!

The only thing that's missing from Omnifocus

Access built-in Perspectives View all your tasks from OmniFocus’ built-in Perspectives: Inbox, Projects, Contexts, Flagged & Forecast

Edit and Complete Actions You can not only view your Actions, but also create or edit them. Currently you can: complete and Action, edit its name, flag it, set its due and defer dates and assign a project or a context to it

OmniSync webfocus.io syncs your data using OmniSync servers - there's no additional setup required